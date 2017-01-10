Vegetable Crudités With Caviar and Ibérico Ham

Sure this seems like a lot of work, peeling and blanching and trimming all these vegetables. But it’s Valentine’s Day and you’re making a meal for one. So what else are you doing? But there’s a reward for your work: a whole bunch of caviar and jamón Ibérico, all for you.
Ingredients
Makes 1 serving
- 3 white asparagus stalks, trimmed and blanched
- 3 baby leeks, trimmed and blanched
- 1 small radicchio head, leaves separated
- 1 baby cucumber, cut into diagonal slices
- 1 small Romanesco floret, trimmed
- 1 small baby carrot, cut into wedges
- 1 small patty pan squash, halved
- 1 small zucchini, halved
- 1 oz black caviar, preferably Beluga, Hackleback, or Ossetra sturgeon, or some other outrageously expensive variety
- 1 oz thinly shaved jamón Ibérico
- + Spanish olive oil and flaky sea salt for serving
Preparation
Arrange the asparagus, leeks, radicchio leaves, cucumber slices, Romanesco, carrot wedges, squash, and zucchini on a small platter alongside the caviar and jamón. Drizzle the vegetables with the olive oil, sprinkle with a big pinch of flaky sea salt then use the vegetables and jamón like chips with your caviar dip.