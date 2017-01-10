Vegetable Crudités With Caviar and Ibérico Ham

Sure this seems like a lot of work, peeling and blanching and trimming all these vegetables. But it’s Valentine’s Day and you’re making a meal for one. So what else are you doing? But there’s a reward for your work: a whole bunch of caviar and jamón Ibérico, all for you.

Ingredients Makes 1 serving 3 white asparagus stalks, trimmed and blanched

3 baby leeks, trimmed and blanched

1 small radicchio head, leaves separated

1 baby cucumber, cut into diagonal slices

1 small Romanesco floret, trimmed

1 small baby carrot, cut into wedges

1 small patty pan squash, halved

1 small zucchini, halved

1 oz black caviar, preferably Beluga, Hackleback, or Ossetra sturgeon, or some other outrageously expensive variety

1 oz thinly shaved jamón Ibérico

+ Spanish olive oil and flaky sea salt for serving