Velveted Chicken Cubes with Apple
Chicken Stock
Preparation
Make the Velveted Chicken Cubes with Apple
- 1/4 t sugar
- 1/2 t potato starch
- 1/2 t light soy sauce
- 1/2 t Chinkiang Vinegar
- 1 T cold Chicken Stock
- 1/4 t sesame oil
- 1 C neutral oil
- 1 boneless chicken thigh
- 1 garlic cloves, sliced
- 1/2 medium crisp apple, peeled, cored, and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
- 1 T Shaoxing wine, divided
- 1 T egg white
- 1 t fine-grained salt
- 2 t potato starch
Cut the chicken thigh into ¾-inch cubes. In a medium bowl, combine the salt, 1 teaspoon of the Shaoxing wine, the potato starch, and egg white. Mix well. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the neutral oil and then the thighs.
In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar, potato starch, soy sauce, vinegar, Chicken Stock, and sesame oil and set aside.
Heat the neutral oil in a seasoned wok to 290°F. Give the chicken pieces a stir to loosen and carefully add to the hot oil, stirring to separate. When the pieces have become pale, pour the chicken and oil through a metal sieve into a heatproof container to catch the oil.
Return the wok to a high flame with 1 tablespoon of the oil and the sliced garlic. Stir-fry briefly until the garlic sizzles, then add the apple and chicken and stir-fry until hot and sizzling. Pour the Shaoxing wine around the edges of the wok, then give the sauce mixture a stir and add to the wok. Stir as the sauce thickens, then serve.
Make the Chicken Stock
- 1 2" piece ginger, with the skin on
- 2 scallions, white parts only
- 1 chicken carcass with the leg bones, wing bones, and neck
- 1 T Shaoxing wine
Smack the ginger and scallion whites with the side of a cleaver blade to loosen their fibers. Bring a large potful of water to boil over a high flame. Add the chicken carcass and boil 2–3 minutes, allowing any impurities to rise to the surface.
Tip the carcass into a colander and rinse thoroughly under the cold tap, discarding the blanching water. Then return the carcass to the pot, cover with fresh water, and bring to boil over a high flame. Skim the impurities from the surface if necessary.
Add the ginger, scallions, and Shaoxing wine. Lower the heat and simmer while you prepare the other ingredients.