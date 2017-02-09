Search

Now reading Velveted Chicken Cubes with Apple

Velveted Chicken Cubes with Apple

Just the right bite of acid complements sweet apples and juicy chicken.

Velveted Chicken Cubes with Apple

Makes 4 servings
  • 1/4 t sugar
  • 1/2 t potato starch
  • 1/2 t light soy sauce
  • 1/2 t Chinkiang Vinegar
  • 1 T cold Chicken Stock
  • 1/4 t sesame oil
  • 1 C neutral oil
  • 1 boneless chicken thigh
  • 1 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1/2 medium crisp apple, peeled, cored, and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1 T Shaoxing wine, divided
  • 1 T egg white
  • 1 t fine-grained salt
  • 2 t potato starch

Chicken Stock

  • 1 2" piece ginger, with the skin on
  • 2 scallions, white parts only
  • 1 chicken carcass with the leg bones, wing bones, and neck
  • 1 T Shaoxing wine

Preparation

Make the Velveted Chicken Cubes with Apple

Velveted Chicken Cubes with Apple
  • 1/4 t sugar
  • 1/2 t potato starch
  • 1/2 t light soy sauce
  • 1/2 t Chinkiang Vinegar
  • 1 T cold Chicken Stock
  • 1/4 t sesame oil
  • 1 C neutral oil
  • 1 boneless chicken thigh
  • 1 garlic cloves, sliced
  • 1/2 medium crisp apple, peeled, cored, and cut into 3/4-inch cubes
  • 1 T Shaoxing wine, divided
  • 1 T egg white
  • 1 t fine-grained salt
  • 2 t potato starch

  1. Cut the chicken thigh into ¾-inch cubes. In a medium bowl, combine the salt, 1 teaspoon of the Shaoxing wine, the potato starch, and egg white. Mix well. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the neutral oil and then the thighs.

  2. In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar, potato starch, soy sauce, vinegar, Chicken Stock, and sesame oil and set aside.

  3. Heat the neutral oil in a seasoned wok to 290°F. Give the chicken pieces a stir to loosen and carefully add to the hot oil, stirring to separate. When the pieces have become pale, pour the chicken and oil through a metal sieve into a heatproof container to catch the oil.

  4. Return the wok to a high flame with 1 tablespoon of the oil and the sliced garlic. Stir-fry briefly until the garlic sizzles, then add the apple and chicken and stir-fry until hot and sizzling. Pour the Shaoxing wine around the edges of the wok, then give the sauce mixture a stir and add to the wok. Stir as the sauce thickens, then serve.

Make the Chicken Stock

Chicken Stock
  • 1 2" piece ginger, with the skin on
  • 2 scallions, white parts only
  • 1 chicken carcass with the leg bones, wing bones, and neck
  • 1 T Shaoxing wine

  1. Smack the ginger and scallion whites with the side of a cleaver blade to loosen their fibers. Bring a large potful of water to boil over a high flame. Add the chicken carcass and boil 2–3 minutes, allowing any impurities to rise to the surface.

  2. Tip the carcass into a colander and rinse thoroughly under the cold tap, discarding the blanching water. Then return the carcass to the pot, cover with fresh water, and bring to boil over a high flame. Skim the impurities from the surface if necessary.

  3. Add the ginger, scallions, and Shaoxing wine. Lower the heat and simmer while you prepare the other ingredients.

apple, chicken thighs, chinkiang vingear, stir fry