Velveted Chicken Cubes with Apple

Cut the chicken thigh into ¾-inch cubes. In a medium bowl, combine the salt, 1 teaspoon of the Shaoxing wine, the potato starch, and egg white. Mix well. Stir in 1 teaspoon of the neutral oil and then the thighs.

In a small bowl, whisk together the sugar, potato starch, soy sauce, vinegar, Chicken Stock, and sesame oil and set aside.

Heat the neutral oil in a seasoned wok to 290°F. Give the chicken pieces a stir to loosen and carefully add to the hot oil, stirring to separate. When the pieces have become pale, pour the chicken and oil through a metal sieve into a heatproof container to catch the oil.