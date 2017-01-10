Wagyu Tartare With Vanilla-Bean Crème Fraîche and Chanterelles

Buying a whole wagyu steak requires making tough decisions like: do you order a gorgeously marbled slab of Japanese beef or do you pay your rent? But buying an ounce of wagyu is comparatively more reasonable. Don’t heat that fancy meat; instead mince it up, mix it with crème fraîche and vanilla-bean seeds, and top it with some buttery chanterelle-mushroom caps. Eat it with a bag of gourmet salty potato chips to take the pressure off enjoying it while feeling buyer’s remorse.
- 1 oz Wagyu-beef sirloin
- 1 T crème fraîche
- 1/4 vanilla bean, split and seeds scraped
- 1 T minced fennel, plus more to garnish
- 1/2 t minced tarragon, plus more to garnish
- + Kosher salt and coarsely ground black pepper
- 1 t salted European-style butter, as fancy as you can afford
- 3 small Chanterelle mushrooms, stems removed
- + Expensive olive oil and flaky sea salt
- 1 small bag kettle-style potato chips, preferably a really nice brand
Preparation
Place the Wagyu beef in the freezer for 15 minutes to firm up. Meanwhile, stir the crème fraîche and vanilla-bean seeds together and let stand while the beef is in the freezer.
Remove the beef from the freezer and cut into 1/4” cubes. Add the beef to the vanilla-bean crème fraîche, add the fennel and tarragon, then season liberally with salt and pepper. Using a spoon, vigorously stir everything together until the beef mixture tightens together slightly. Press the tartare into a small ramekin lined with plastic wrap and refrigerate while you cook the mushrooms.
Heat the butter in a small nonstick skillet over high heat. Add the mushroom caps, top side down, and cook until golden brown and tender, 1–2 minutes. Transfer the mushrooms to paper towels to drain.
Unmold the tartare onto the center of a shallow bowl, and remove the plastic wrap. Arrange the mushroom caps, top side up, on top of the tartare, then drizzle with olive oil and flaky sea salt. Surround the tartare with the chips and serve while ice-cold.