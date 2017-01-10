Wagyu Tartare With Vanilla-Bean Crème Fraîche and Chanterelles

Place the Wagyu beef in the freezer for 15 minutes to firm up. Meanwhile, stir the crème fraîche and vanilla-bean seeds together and let stand while the beef is in the freezer.

Remove the beef from the freezer and cut into 1/4” cubes. Add the beef to the vanilla-bean crème fraîche, add the fennel and tarragon, then season liberally with salt and pepper. Using a spoon, vigorously stir everything together until the beef mixture tightens together slightly. Press the tartare into a small ramekin lined with plastic wrap and refrigerate while you cook the mushrooms.

Heat the butter in a small nonstick skillet over high heat. Add the mushroom caps, top side down, and cook until golden brown and tender, 1–2 minutes. Transfer the mushrooms to paper towels to drain.