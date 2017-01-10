This is excerpted from our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview that is the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg.
My Grandma Amy, a classics professor and travel agent, made up a recipe for baked eggs that we have every holiday breakfast. We call them “Wolfe Eggs,” because they were inspired by the Nero Wolfe detective series by Rex Stout, which she loved. The detective Nero was an enormous gourmand living in New York City who had a personal Swiss chef who kept rare orchids and helped him solve cases. And Nero devised really tasty menus with him. The Swiss chef often made these baked eggs that sounded really yummy to my grandma, so she came up with her own recipe for them: little custard-cup shirred eggs essentially, individually baked with evaporated milk and sausage. We all take turns making them for the holidays now—every Christmas morning and Easter morning. This is such a fun breakfast party recipe because quick, easy, and super tasty. You can even have a Wolfe Egg station with greased ramekins pre-filled with the egg and condensed milk with fillings for folks to add as they wish.
Ingredients
- 4 links pork breakfast sausage (about 8 oz)
- + butter
- 4 large eggs
- 1/2 C evaporated milk (you can use half-and-half or heavy whipping cream, too, but evaporated milk is preferred because it doesn’t curdle as fresh milk does. It also has a lot more protein—more than twice that of whole milk—so it sets up better.)
- + salt
- + pepper
Preparation
VARIATIONS: You can add any protein you want to these: a slice of ham, chorizo, veggie sausage, anything. I also really love adding grated cheese—1–2 tablespoons— and pickled things like kimchi, sauerkraut, pickled chilies, pickled onions to give a little tart crunch.
Kimcheesy variation: Add 1 tablespoon grated pepper-jack cheese, 1 tablespoon kimchi, 1/8 teaspoon gochugaru (Korean chili powder) to the mix. Be sure to nestle everything in with your fingers so that the kimchi and cheese is evenly distributed.
Heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
In a small sauté pan over medium heat, fry the sausages for 5–7 minutes turning regularly until just cooked through and nicely browned. Set aside on a paper towel–lined plate.
Butter your ramekins and crack 1 egg into each.
Chop each sausage link into 4 pieces and add 4 pieces to each ramekin, being careful not to break the yolk.
Add 2 tablespoons evaporated milk to each ramekin, and salt and pepper to taste.
Bring a kettle of water to boil and pour the just boiled water into an ovenproof dish three-quarters full. Place the ramekins in the dish and bake for 20–25 minutes, until set.
NOTE: The baking time here largely depends on your ramekin (how big it is, how thick the walls are, how shallow it is) and how cooked you like your eggs. If you want the yolk to still be runny then you want a decent amount of jiggle when you remove it from the oven, if you want your yolk to be set then there should be very little jiggle. With Wolfe Eggs I go for the latter because that makes the custardy whites the best with a more set consistency. Runny yolk here makes for a fairly soupy white. Test with one ahead of time and remove and taste at 1 minute increments.
Remove from oven and let sit for 1–2 minutes at room temperature before serving.