

This is excerpted from our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview that is the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg.

My Grandma Amy, a classics professor and travel agent, made up a recipe for baked eggs that we have every holiday breakfast. We call them “Wolfe Eggs,” because they were inspired by the Nero Wolfe detective series by Rex Stout, which she loved. The detective Nero was an enormous gourmand living in New York City who had a personal Swiss chef who kept rare orchids and helped him solve cases. And Nero devised really tasty menus with him. The Swiss chef often made these baked eggs that sounded really yummy to my grandma, so she came up with her own recipe for them: little custard-cup shirred eggs essentially, individually baked with evaporated milk and sausage. We all take turns making them for the holidays now—every Christmas morning and Easter morning. This is such a fun breakfast party recipe because quick, easy, and super tasty. You can even have a Wolfe Egg station with greased ramekins pre-filled with the egg and condensed milk with fillings for folks to add as they wish.

Ingredients Makes 4 servings 4 links pork breakfast sausage (about 8 oz)

+ butter

4 large eggs

1/2 C evaporated milk (you can use half-and-half or heavy whipping cream, too, but evaporated milk is preferred because it doesn’t curdle as fresh milk does. It also has a lot more protein—more than twice that of whole milk—so it sets up better.)

+ salt

+ pepper