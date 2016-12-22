René Redzepi on the Future of Fine Dining

For our Fine Dining issue, we sat down with top chefs to discuss the state of fine dining. René Redzepi is the once and future king, the chef of Noma in Copenhagen, and the founder of the MAD Symposium, which is his forum for trying to find answers to the deeper and more existential questions of chefdom and sustainability. Here’s what he thinks about defining fine dining, the changes it has undergone, and its future.

What is fine dining, exactly?

All the gastronomical terms we have—local or molecular gastronomy or farm to table—once you dig in to them, they don’t mean anything. For instance, at Noma we’re considered “local,” but our urchin is from two thousand kilometers away. The terms are bullshit. Fine dining, casual dining, fast food. I think what Rosio Sanchéz is doing [at Hija de Sanchez] in Copenhagen is fine dining to me. They wake up every day and cook everything with the best ingredients they can get. They cook it fresh and they serve it with generosity.

I mean, what is fine dining supposed to be? A very slow dinnerFine dining alludes to a specific type of restaurant, where you’d get the best food. But that’s not true any more. Today, the best food sometimes is actually at Rosio’s or Superiority Burger, where you can have freshly cooked broccoli from the same market where the Per Se chefs shop.

One thing I do hate about this whole discussion is that it’s always either/or, which I think is so stupid. I think there will be many more restaurants of all genres, and it’s a great thing that people can have delicious meals more affordably. I also think many more people in the future will save up a little extra to go and have a fine dining experience. Tasting menu restaurants aren’t over—I don’t think that at all. I think all the foodies growing up right now—there are millions and millions—will want to have them around.

How has the industry changed during your career? How would you like to see it continue to evolve?

Today you can get a sorbet at Superiority Burger that’s better than what most restaurants can make. Fine dining will really have to start specializing, having a specific focus, instead of trying to be good at everything.

That’s an exciting future, where different restaurants are cooking different things at different parts of the year. In fine dining, there can be a lot of the same, and that’s a problem the guidebooks created. Although they increased the standard, they also made everything very formulaic: you needed a slab of foie gras and pigeon or beef on the menu. Today, it’s different. Fine dining restaurants will have to showcase more of the natural world to stand out—we’re going to have to be explorers. A lovely piece of steak or a nice piece of lobster won’t be enough—everybody can get that. At Noma, for instance, we’re vegetarian six months of the year.

Is it important that young cooks spend time working in fine dining restaurants?

The importance of fine dining isn’t about the food, it’s the whole approach to things. Fine dining kitchens teach young cooks the importance of organization and work ethic and they train them into good craftsmen. Cooks go through one or two years in a fine dining environment, learning the seasons, learning how to butcher, doing all the hard work that goes into fine dining. Many take that knowledge and use it to start more casual restaurants and that’s great. There are fewer bad everyday restaurants now.

Look at Brooks at Superiority Burger or Rosio Sanchéz or David Chang. They all came from fine dining. It’s a trickle-down effect from having that background.

What continues to excite you about fine dining? What exasperates you?

Eating at a great fine dining restaurant can be one of the best experiences of your life, something you will always cherish and remember. I really love to do that for people. When that happens and you feel you’ve done something special for people, it’s the most gratifying thing.

But the spirit of fine dining came from the royal courts, and it still feels like it’s been formulated with that aesthetic in mind, like you’re dining with the upper echelon of the bourgeoisie. Of course, that’s not how most people are comfortable, and there’s a new standard for how to be comfortable today. Luxury today is about being comfortable. Yes, you still have to wear clothes, but you don’t have to wear specific kinds of clothes to eat a delicious meal and sit for hours and talk with your wife while learning new things about food. You don’t have to perform that ritual in that way anymore; places have to allow people to be themselves and to be comfortable. If they don’t do that, I think the fine dining establishment will die out.

Does fine dining still matter as much now as it used to?

I would not be spending sixteen hours a day cooking for forty people if I didn’t feel there was a greater purpose than just making these forty people happy. I don’t necessarily consider Noma a traditional restaurant. I see it more as a place where we experiment with things—techniques, ingredients, ideas—and the guests get to try it. Would I want to go to work, would I ask my team to work sixteen-hour days for minimum pay if the sole purpose was to make money? I would say there are more clever ways to make money. Noma is a part of bringing forward a new restaurant culture for our region.

I truly believe that fine dining is still a place for innovation—a place to develop new ideas that then trickle down.

There are new ingredients on the shelves of supermarkets because restaurants put them on the menu, and people write about them as a new innovation, as a novelty, and suddenly there’s a market. Sea buckthorn wasn’t an ingredient ten years ago. Now, it’s in every Nordic yogurt. Skyr wasn’t an ingredient ten years ago. Now, it’s one of the most sold dairy products and it’s even come to America.

I think we just need new labels; take “fine” away and just call it dining. It’s all eating. It should be good dining or bad dining, so that Eleven Madison Park and Rosio Sanchéz can be in the same category.

I understand that to some people it’s not the same experience, but I don’t see any difference between what Superiority Burger is doing and what we are doing. I know when [Brooks Headley] goes to work, he thinks the same way I do. He goes to the market and finds ingredients and he wants to create dishes that are fresh and delicious. There’s no difference.

