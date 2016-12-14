How Restaurants Mess Up Wine Storage

Since drinking is the only way we’re going to be able to deal with 2017, we figure we need to drink better. How? That’s the exact question we’re going to be regularly putting to power couple Jordan Salcito and Robert Bohr—two people so accomplished in the world of wine that the best thing we can do to explain who they are is to tell you to follow them on Instagram and just sweat how well they drink and live. Here, Robert and Jordan talk about how restaurants should store wine. —Peter Meehan

PM: What’s something you wish restaurants did better?

RB: Wine should be stored at a proper temperature. Not doing so fucks up the wine. It will maderize—essentially cook. Too much exposure to warm temperatures can create space between the bottle and cork and create an opportunity for oxygen to seep into the bottle and destroy the wine. And in the short term, serving warm red wine exacerbates the perception of the alcohol in the wine and makes the tannins seem coarser—the wine feels disjointed and bad.

All these fucking restaurants with all these fancy wine awards store their wine above the espresso machine, because they’re fucking assholes. Serious restaurants. Fancy joints. Real places. How did you miss this? You guys have napkin rings and amuse-bouches and a coat check, but you don’t have wine storage? And it’s a shame—you’re doing a disservice to the winemaker and to the person who is paying a 300 percent markup to drink in your restaurant.

I refuse to serve wine at the wrong temperature. I just won’t do it. I was working for a restaurant and they didn’t have temperature-controlled wine storage, so I told them I’d quit and come back in three months. They could take what they were going to pay me and refrigerate the wine room. I can’t work the floor and serve 70-degree wine. I would rather not work.

And to their credit, they did it. They took my consulting money for three months and built out a room. I couldn’t in good conscience serve wine to people and say it was correct. Fuck that.

This applies to wine by the glass too. At Charlie Bird and Pasquale Jones, which are not huge restaurants, we’ve built the infrastructure to serve wine at the correct temperature.

Service temperature is different from storage temperature. We store red and white wines almost at the same temperature—in the mid-50s—because it’s easier to have one big room and you store everything at the same temperature. But we serve the wines at different temperatures: white wines are served closer to 50 degrees, and red wines closer to 60 degrees.

It’s not as complicated as it seems. If you’re storing red wine at 54 degrees, it will be almost ready to drink by the time you get it to the table, open it, and serve it in a big fancy glass in a 70-degree dining room. The same is true for white wine. If you serve someone a little taste and ice it immediately, the bottle will chill to the right temperature very quickly.

JS: Even the most high-quality winemakers look to New York as having the best wine storage and service. But it’s a very hard thing to convince somebody who is not in the wine world to invest in proper wine storage.

RB: I’m strongly for public shaming. We just have to publicly shame people in order to get them to do this. You don’t need Zalto glasses. You don’t need a world-class sommelier on your floor. This is the bare minimum: keep your wine not hot. Let’s start there. If the wine’s cold, we can at least work from there, but when the wine’s hot, there’s nowhere good to go.

If I order a red wine and it’s too warm, I’ll ask for an ice bucket. I always say please and am always polite, but if they cock their heads at me, I’ll be like, “Don’t look at me the wrong way, motherfucker. Look inward!”