Changing Culture Through Agriculture

Funders need one line, What is it that you do? Well, fuck you and your line. That’s maybe what you do. Everybody tries to capsulize what I do. So you grow food? And I tell them, No, I change culture. That’s what I do.

Because this food is not just food. This changes people’s lives, so therefore it’s changing culture, which is what we have to do. Agriculture. And we need our culture back. How I got here is just by doing what I’ve always done. Just being steadfast and hardheaded and seeing something that’s wrong and being like, This is not right. We can fix this.

One of the catalysts [for the Ron Finley Project] was, every time you wanted to eat, it’s like, What do we have to eat? It was always a problem with food. Where were we gonna get the food we were gonna eat? Damn, other neighborhoods don’t have this fuckin’ problem. They just drive down the hill. I remember going to the store and there was this tomato, and it said may be coated with shellac. What the fuck do I need shellac on my tomato for?

My whole thing is anytime you’re manipulating nature, you’re manipulating us. They make this stuff where it lasts longer, doesn’t break down. I did a study: I took my bananas off my tree and some conventionally grown bananas, because that’s “conventional,” and I put that shit side by side and I saw what happened. My bananas began to mold and shrivel up in a matter of very little time, while these other bananas, they were still singing and dancing. So you can’t tell me that’s not fucking with our DNA. I was giving a talk recently and this kid asked me a question about how you get young people—millennials—interested in nature, and I was asking the audience, “Does anyone have a mirror? Anyone?” And they didn’t, because everyone uses their phones. What I wanted to show him was, like, Look in the mirror. You are nature. Humans are nature. It’s not something we’re over and above.