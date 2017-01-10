How Italy’s Best Porchetta is Made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vitaliano “Vito” Bernabei is one of the few real norcini there left in this decaying, morally dubious country we call Italy.

A norcino is, literally, someone from Norcia in central Italy. Norcia, known for its pig-rearing, gained a reputation between the twelfth and seventeenth centuries for having the best butchers in Italy.

But these weren’t just any butchers: in late medieval times, norcini were actually considered just shy of surgeons. They were even allowed to practice simple surgery on humans, like removing small tumors or cataracts—and, should children prove able to sing well, said children’s testicles, in order to guarantee them a long, rewarding career in “bel canto.”

Vito’s norcineria was established a century ago or so in Marino, a small town about twenty kilometers south of Rome. There, he makes a mix of classic salumi, sausages, and prosciuttos, along with some more esoteric stuff that has grown out of his obsessive desire to research and perfect his craft: coppa di testa without testa, Arnad-style lard, and three kinds of salumi made from three different breeds of Italian pigs (some of whom are raised for him by an acquaintance who regularly blood-tests the animals to confirm the purity of their pedigree).

But the main aria he sings is porchetta–which under ordinary circumstances is clear proof that Italians invented chicharrón, and probably exported it to Central America on the Santa María. Vito’s features puffy, crunchy skin (of course), and juicy inner meat that’s seasoned with wild fennel flowers, wildly expensive pepper, and a secret ingredient (watch the video to find out!).

In Marino, Vito is the king of the norcino.

All hail the king.

Video by Gabriele Stabile and Ari Takahashi.