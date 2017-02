Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAZY MOM (artists Josie Keefe and Phyllis Ma) presents a collaboration with bread-smashing internet sensation Breadfaceblog. In a montage of stop motion adventures, Breadface does things to gluten that you never thought were possible. Watch as she tirelessly stamps her face through an assembly line of Wonder Bread, tries on a custom baguette flip-flops and pulverizes a spread of extra large croissants.

Music and sound design by Andy Chugg