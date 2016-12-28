Now reading How To Make Rum Punch Share this Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email How Tos How To Make Rum Punch Don't get stuck bar tending all night—make this bowl of party instead. By Lucky Peach Art by Gabriele Stabile Please enable Javascript to watch this video Jim Meehan, the man behind PDT, which is a very unsecret speakeasy and a very excellent bar, shows you how to make a classic punch that will be the hub of your next party. Like the look of the hardware he’s using in this video? Get it here. punch, rum, rum punch Share this Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Subscribe to magazine