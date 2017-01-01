Now reading The Flavor of Smog Share this Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Travel The Flavor of Smog Cities have a flavor too. By Harold McGee Art by Richie Brown Please enable Javascript to watch this video Los Angeles has its own literal flavor, a set of airborne molecules as distinctive as any food’s. Let godfather of food science Harold McGee explain. Video by Richie Brown. Related FeatureThe Flavor of Smog Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email By Harold McGee harold mcgee, los angeles, science, smog Share this Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Email Subscribe to magazine