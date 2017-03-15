We Need to Talk

Lucky Peach is…you see, kids, sit down, here.

Your mom and I have been meaning to talk to you for a while. But there sometimes comes a time in a publication’s life where…jeez, this is difficult. Puberty usually only equals death for caterpillars…and sometimes food magazines.

What I’m trying to say is this: until May 1st there’s still going to be the luckypeach.com that you love, publishing all its wild and wily stories. Go click around and have fun. I know you always liked it when you were younger. The magazine will finish out with a crazy double issue in the fall after its last regular issue—themed “the Suburbs”—comes out in May.

All About Eggs, the fourth book in the Lucky Peach cookbook trilogy, will hit shelves at the beginning of April. It’s a tearjerker for sure, but everybody knows eggs are better seasoned with tears.

I think it’s important for you to know that Lucky Peach loves you and REALLY values the time you’ve spent together. Once it gets over its own internal grieving process, maybe it’ll even be able to manage an adult press release.

Okay, I’m glad we had this talk.