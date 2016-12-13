Since drinking is the only way we’re going to be able to deal with 2017, we figure we need to drink better. How? That’s the exact question we’re going to be regularly putting to power couple Jordan Salcito and Robert Bohr—two people so accomplished in the world of wine that the best thing we can do to explain who they are is to tell you to follow them on Instagram and just sweat how well they drink and live. Here, Robert and Jordan tackle the complicated question “What is natural wine?” —Peter Meehan

RB: “Natural wine” doesn’t exist in nature. It’s an oxymoron: natural wine is vinegar because wine doesn’t exist in nature. Wine is a man-made product. The question is what do I think natural wine is, or what do I think people perceive natural wine to be.

My snarky, knee-jerk answer about what natural wine is, is that it’s funky and fucked-up; that the white wines taste and look like cider and the reds are as close to vinegar as they can possibly be. That sounds like a criticism—and it is—but that is what I think the real dogmatic motherfuckers of natural wine want it to be.

What is natural wine for me? Natural wine is a lot of the wine that I drink, wine made by people who believe strongly in what happens in the vineyards and who don’t want to do anything they don’t need to do in the winery. People making wine as sustainably and honestly and honorably as they can, but making what is readily identifiable as wine.

JS: Natural wines are polarizing, but they’re an important reaction to an industrial approach to winemaking. There’s a lot of hype and confusion surrounding natural wines—the term is not well-defined for consumers. In short, it refers to wines made with no additives and minimal intervention in the winery. There are no legal perimeters surrounding natural wine. Sort of in the way that you can be a “sommelier” without any training, it means different things to different people. While noninterventionist practices in the vineyard are common in natural wine, they’re not necessarily part of it. Natural wine refers to what happens in the winery. That means:

The use of wild yeasts creates the potential for a lot more volatility. The upside of this is that you get a wine with a unique flavor; the downside is that you can end up with horse-blankety Brettanomyces dominating the aroma of the wine, or yeasts that add unappealing or inappropriate acids to the wine. One of the big innovations of winemaking in the twentieth century was culturing and controlling the yeasts used to ferment wines, so as to make sure the weird, wild stuff—that is a defining flavor of some beers, like lambics—didn’t denature the flavor of the wine as an expression of fruit and place.

The use of temperature-controlled fermentation is looked down upon, which is how things like amphorae (clay vessels that you may be most familiar with from Greek history class) came back into style. The idea here is that refrigeration is bad and it’s keeping the grape juice from becoming what it wants to be. The counter to that position is that… technology isn’t all bad? It’s also worth noting that as global temperatures continue to rise and harvest dates begin earlier, conditions in the winery are naturally warmer, and winery and fermentation temperature both have an impact on the way a final wine tastes.

The addition of sulfur is vilified. Sulfur, added in minuscule amounts, stops wine from oxidizing. Oxidization isn’t strictly a bad thing—it’s a defining characteristic of some sherries. Sulfur is, to use a lightning-rod word, a preservative. Its use dates back to Roman times, so this is not a brand-new thing that’s going on. The “abuse” of it, or the perceived abuse of it, is a new part of the conversation.

The natural-wine movement started in Beaujolais, arguably, with Jules Chauvet, in the ’70s. He got these four producers—we know them as the Gang of Four—who are now imported by Kermit Lynch. What they did is they focused on the vineyard so much, so that they would have grapes that were incredibly high-quality, which they could then turn into wine with very minimal intervention.

But the climate in Beaujolais, and a few specifics of the tradition of winemaking there, made that possible. The pH of the soil, the pH of the pressed-grape juice, all these things definitely play a factor. And in many other places you can take those same exact steps and they will result in a wine that, to Robert’s point, does not smell, taste, resemble, etc. what we think of as “wine.”

RB: Now, adding powdered tannins and tartaric acid and that kinda stuff: the more shit you add to the wine, the less good it is in general. But at some point it’s a slippery slope. I think controlling fermentation is progress. I don’t think that’s a bad thing.

JS: I agree, but I think we both also agree that the passion behind natural wines is real, and smart. In the ’90s and 2000s, Robert Parker—whose newsletter The Wine Advocate was the dominant voice in wine-buying for decades—encouraged the homogenization of wine. He said that good wine has 16 percent alcohol and needs to be so black he can’t see through it. That got you a score near a hundred points, but it’s also a recipe that neutralizes vineyards and winemakers and all the things that make wines distinct and beautiful. So I think “natural wine,” even if it is a wooly, wild open playing field, is a reaction and powerful antidote to that style and aesthetic, and it does increase or expand the conversation.

RB: I think the natural-wine movement has brought a little more transparency, a little more accountability, to what was becoming a very commercialized, generic, manipulated wine world—the majority of the wine that most people drink is made in a fucking lab. We’re here to argue for the other stuff.