What Is Zhoug?

Blitz together cilantro, parsley, and chilies, and you’ll get zhoug, a spicy green sauce with origins in Yemen that has become one of the most popular condiments in Israel and across the Middle East. You could pronounce it “zoog,” but it’s more fun to try it the right way—buzzing in your teeth on the first letter, then flying off your tongue in a throaty exhale: “ZHOUGH.” Either way, both the paste and the word have that kick. Amitzur Mor, executive chef at the New York Mediterranean restaurant Barbounia, goes through gallons of the stuff.

“We don’t carry any hot sauces,” he says. “You ask for spicy, that’s what you will get.”

Similar to other spicy accoutrements like chutney, chimichurri, and salsa verde, zhoug is as variable as it is popular—everyone has their own version. The basic formula includes green chilies, cilantro, parsley, and garlic, along with spices. There’s also a red version of zhoug, made with milder red chilies, called shatta. Mor uses jalapeños for the zhoug at Barbounia, but he says any green chili will work—it just depends on how spicy you want it to be. “The actual Yemeni chilies are more similar to Thai bird’s-eye chilies,” he says. “They’re explosive.”

But the paste isn’t hot for heat’s sake. The spices added give it more complexity—zhoug can contain cumin, coriander, caraway, and sometimes a little cardamom. And while you can eat it immediately after making it, you can also cover the mixture in oil to let the flavor deepen and mellow in the fridge for up to a month.

Zhoug’s versatility gives a clue to its popularity: Mor uses it swirled into labneh, served with grilled meats, and diluted in what he calls “zhoug water,” wherein the zhoug is thinned with lemon and olive oil and pooled on top of the hummus at Barbounia. If that’s not enough, Yemenite Jews say that zhoug is good for your health. In Israel, says Mor, “it’s added to everything—everything.”