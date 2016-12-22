Why Fine Dining Can’t Be Populist

For our Fine Dining issue, we sat down with top chefs to discuss the state of fine dining. Here Yannick Alléno, chef of Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen in Paris, talks to Christine Mulkhe about how fine dining fundamentally cannot be populist—while simultaneously being for everyone.

Is fine dining still important?

I believe that fine dining can’t be populist. A great restaurant is something luxurious. You have to watch over it and not tarnish it—as well as make sure it doesn’t become inaccessible. It’s a little like a luxury car: A kid who’s looking at a Porsche with big eyes can work to be able to buy it someday.

How has fine dining changed for you during your career?

I was a student of nouvelle cuisine, with well-established principles. It was an era when you learned cooking with the habit of saying, “Oui, chef!” The reflex was one of boredom. The apprenticeship for this style of cooking was long. I was a good student of this cuisine, with its reflexes and its ways of doing things. It’s good because the foundations are very strong, and with them you arrive at a “long-term” creativity. It’s also a very flavorful cuisine, one that couldn’t survive today, because now everything is accessed through the image, and one often forgets one thing, and that’s the taste.

Do you have to come from fine dining in order to do fine dining?

You must work a lot. It doesn’t come on its own. But you can come from anywhere— it’s one of those careers in which where you come from isn’t an issue, you can still become someone. And I find that rather remarkable. It’s still one of those fabulous careers like that.

What excites you about fine dining?

To prepare the French cuisine of the twenty-first century, because it’s going to be very strange. Socially, it’s going to be a very disturbed century, so we as cooks should prepare for that. It’s going to be very different in ecological terms. French cuisine is still really stuck on the codes of the nineteenth century; it’s not ready yet for the twenty-first. It’s important that we reflect.

Do you think the exclusivity of fine dining threatens its existence?

No. I don’t think so. Really no.

How has the current financial climate affected the great restaurants?

It’s always interesting to live through crises. It forces us to be very creative. In 2008, I was at Le Meurice. We’d had the bubble. François Simon [former critic for Le Figaro] wrote an article about the chefs of my generation—Jean-François Piège, [Eric] Frechon, [Christian] Le Squer, and me—saying that he found my generation lacked personality. We all had the same reflexes, thanks to nouvelle cuisine. No individuality: We were all inspired by Ducasse’s Grand Livre de Cuisine, we all did sous-vide and plated in an aesthetically perfect way. The nineties was the start of aestheticized food, so we were all inspired by it. He listed the names of dishes—all evocative of the phenomenon, with practically the same wording for each—and said, Chefs, this weekend, your job is to find out where these dishes came from. I took the paper, balled it up, threw it in the wastebasket. I hated it. In the evening, I came back after playing soccer with my kids in the Tuileries and reread it. I was angry, but I said, “Well, he’s right. Obviously he’s right.” I said to myself, “Who are you anyway?” I looked within.

I was born in the suburbs. Parisian kitchens were run by people from the provinces. In those communities, if you weren’t Basque, Breton, or Auvergnat, you practically couldn’t work. I could never say that I was a suburbanite, so for years I didn’t tell people where I was from. Simon’s article made me understand who I was. My parents had a bistro. We moved every two years. So I did the tour of Paris. I didn’t have childhood friends. I lived in so many neighborhoods. I wanted to say, Okay, if I’m a Parisian, why can’t I talk about Parisian food?

So I took out books. And Parisian food had once again her moment of glory. Parisian agriculture was once like Lyonnais agriculture: It was amazing! The guys were growing pumpkins at the feet of the Église Saint Jacques just before the war. Lots of things were born in Paris: béarnaise. In Paris you ate cantal with butter, or oysters with butter, because it was the crossroads of provinces, so people enlisted in a kind of exchange. I looked for the history of Parisian food and then I introduced one hundred grands plats of Parisian food. Now, if you research the agriculture that goes into those dishes, it’s a catastrophe. Of one hundred forty products that come from the region, only forty are left. I worked so that the farmers regained interest. The 2008 crisis came, and I said, Okay, I’m going to do it now. And we came out with the Parisian menu at Le Meurice, and we did 13 percent more business. So the crisis led us to reflect and find things.

Who is fine dining for?

It’s for everyone. It’s a little contradictory to what I said earlier. When it interests you, you should be able to afford a great meal. A year and a half ago, an eighteen-year-old couple came in. They were shy, a little frightened to be there. It’s an impressive restaurant! It’s up to us to understand, to feel, to put them at ease. We took care of them. They were so moved. They stayed more than four hours. They were interested, they were passionate. We could see they didn’t have a lot of money. They had a little glass of wine. It was cute!

What was your first experience in a great restaurant?

It was very late. I waited until I could afford it. The first three star was at L’Ambroisie. I still remember what I ate: a chausson aux truffes with foie gras and truffle sauce—it was in 1992, in the era when the truffles had flavor. Then I had lobster with red wine sauce, in civet, with a purée of split peas. I didn’t know that split peas could have such an exceptional flavor. Then I had lamb and a chocolate tart. The second was Joël Robuchon, when it was still in the sixteenth arrondissement and known as Jamin. It was the first time I had warm gelée, of foie gras. It incited me even more. I was a hotel chef—at that time, the hotels weren’t like they are today; there weren’t starred restaurants. When I tasted this emulsion, that’s when I thought, This is what I want to do.