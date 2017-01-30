This is excerpted from our newest cookbook, All About Eggs, an encyclopedic ovarian overview that is the only tome you need to own about the indispensable egg.

Howard Helmer, also known as the Incredible Egg Man, worked as a spokesman for the American Egg Board for over forty years, traveling the world to educate people on the benefits and joys of cooking with eggs. He also happens to hold three Guinness World Records—all involving omelets. Helmer is the world’s fastest omelet maker. He once made 427 two-egg omelets in thirty minutes. He is also the fastest single omelet maker (whole egg to plate in forty nine seconds), and the fastest omelet flipper (thirty flips in thirty-four seconds). —Lauren Ro

I come from a Russian immigrant family who came to Chicago in the 1920s, from Belarus. We were a poor family, so whatever was left over from the dinner my grandmother made, she would mix with eggs the next day, and serve it. Eggs, as a result of that, became kind of my soul food. That’s my propensity for eggs! I love eggs, and I love to use them in different ways.

I came to New York because I was dazzled by it. My first visit to New York at age twelve convinced me that I wanted to live there. After a stint in the air force, I learned that the American Egg Board was looking for a home economist for their New York office. I went to interview for the job. Even though I’m not a home economist, I do know what public relations is. I talked the person at the Egg Board into sending me to New York so that I could encourage the media to publish egg recipes, instead of focusing only on nutrition. I started with them forty-five years ago, and today I show people how to make omelets in under a minute.

One year, I decided to attempt the Guinness World Record for fastest omelet making. The AEB was opening an omelet restaurant on Main Street in Disneyland, and we wanted to create excitement. This was 1978 and there was Guinness fever. There were TV shows about record breakings, and so I went into training. Now I’ve got a Guinness World Record credential, which really beats a Harvard PhD!

If you put on a headset, put on some rap music, and make omelets to the cadence, you’ll really keep your pace going. At Mont Saint-Michel in France there’s a restaurant called La Mere Poulard, which is like omelet central for the world. It’s where these rosy cheeked Norman kids have these copper frying pans with long handles that they put into what is essentially a wood-burning oven, and they beat on the long handle of the frying pan, which creates a ripple effect, so that by the time it gets down to the frying pan the eggs are dancing in the oven. When I went to visit, I identified myself as the world record holder, so they invited me into the kitchen to watch. They attributed the success of their omelets to the beating on the handle and the cadence. I thought, Well, I’m going to make my omelets to a cadence. I started doing it, and before you know it, there was no stopping me.

The omelet technique that I use is different from the classical one. My omelet-making technique is really to make a simple egg pancake: fill it, fold it, and turn it upside down on the plate.

The French way of making omelets can be intimidating. The French don’t put any liquid in their eggs, so they’ll take generally two or three eggs, whisk them up, put them in a frying pan, and shake the pan while twirling the egg in the frying pan with the back of the fork, lifting the egg off the bottom of the pan as they twirl the fork. It is complicated. And then they grab the handle of the pan, roll the egg to the lip of the pan, turn the pan upside down, out comes an omelet.

My way is the dig-a-hole-and-fill-it method, where instead of twirling a fork in the pan, you put the eggs in the pan and with an inverted spatula draw the cooked egg, which sets up right away in the pan, from the perimeter of the pan to the center of the pan while at the same time tilting the pan so that the raw egg flows onto the space of the pan you just vacated! You can get the omelet ready to fill in twenty seconds, then by the time you add the filling and turn it out onto the plate only a minute has elapsed.

My recipe for an omelet is two eggs and two tablespoons of water. If I substitute a dry white wine for the water, the egg takes on a whole new wonderful flavor and I can fill that with shredded gruy.re cheese and bacon, and it’s a classic. The quintessential egg dish is, of course, the omelet. People have told me that if a classically trained chef goes for a job in the kitchen, the first thing he’s asked to do is make an omelet—that all of his culinary skills are judged by the way he makes the omelet. That tells you a lot. I like the omelet for its versatility. I make a dessert omelet with fresh fruit that I flamb. with flavored brandy, which I think is terrific. People love it! I make an open-faced omelet that I slide onto a heated flour tortilla, that I then roll and serve as a burrito. There’s so much you can do with an omelet.

If you came to my house for dinner, I’d serve you the omelet I described before. I put some dry white wine in the egg batter, I fill the egg with shredded gruy.re cheese and bacon, turn it out onto the plate, and serve it with a spoonful of Dijon mustard. You would love it! I have more respect for the egg than any other food and I think the reason is that I know it so well, inside and out, and if anybody knew eggs as well as I do they too would celebrate them.

Life without eggs would be dull. Life without eggs would leave us with not a whole lotof recipes to cook. I’m so happy to do this, to talk about eggs.