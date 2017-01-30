Collections

5 Hidden Gems in the Tsukiji Fish Market

The default grocery store for most sushi shops and top restaurants in Japan.
By Mona Nomura
Recipes

Wolfe Eggs

An homage to the detective and gourmand Nero Wolfe.
By Liz Crain
Guides

A Guide to Thailand’s Regional Cuisines

Thailand is home to a stunning amount of culinary diversity—this is how to make sense…
By Austin Bush
Collections

One Perfect Day in Santa Fe

The spots to hit when you've got twenty-four hours in the city.
By Chris Cohen
Collections

The Ultimate Super Bowl Party Menu

Win the game before the game even starts.
By Lucky Peach

Guides

A Guide to the Breads of India

Go beyond dosas and naan.
By Michael Snyder

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Avocados

Bet you can't name the three races of avocados!
By Joanna Sciarrino

Features

January 30, 2017

The World’s Fastest Omelet Maker

Howard Helmer, the Incredible Egg Man, holds the world record for fastest omelet cooking.

By Lauren Ro
January 26, 2017

Inside the Restaurant Dedicated to Employing Refugees

The story of Syr, the restaurant that employs recent arrivals from Syria.

By Tamara Micner
January 25, 2017

The Last of the Cuban-Chinese Restaurants

The end of a uniquely New York hybrid.

By Michael Y. Park
January 24, 2017

What Is Zhoug?

The secret of the spicy green stuff on your falafel.

By Kari Sonde
Atlas

Explore

North America
Santa Fe, New Mexico

El Parasol

Stop here for lunch to get chicharróns and tamales by…

By Chris Cohen

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Paper Dosa

Stop here for an excellent South Indian dinner.

By Chris Cohen

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Tune-Up Cafe

Start your day here for New Mexico huevos—and don't dare…

By Chris Cohen

Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Shed

Where to go in Sante Fe for a great margarita.

By Chris Cohen

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Modern General

When you're craving something healthy in a city of cheese-covered…

By Chris Cohen
Recipes

SOM-TAM-LAO-(Lao-Issaan-style-papaya-salad)

Isaan-Style Papaya Salad

By Andy Ricker
shrimp-paste-and-fried-mackerel

Shrimp Paste Relish and Fried Mackerel

By Leela Punyaratabandhu
Khao-Soi-Kai

Khao Soi Kai

By Andy Ricker
Untitled-1

Beef Green Curry

By Leela Punyaratabandhu
spinach_artichoke

Vegan Spinach-Artichoke Dip

By Ben Mims
buffalo_chicken

Hot Chicken Nuggs With Gorgonzola and Celery

By Ben Mims

Lucky Peach TV

The Flavor of Smog

Cities have a flavor too.

Behind The Scenes at Jitlada

Meet the faces behind one of LA’s great strip mall restaurants.