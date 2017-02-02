Collections

Four Iconic Egg Dishes

How to make the some of the world's most famous egg dishes.
By Lucky Peach
Collections

The Ultimate Super Bowl Party Menu

Win the game before the game even starts.
By Lucky Peach
Collections

33 Super Bowl Snacks To Make This Year

Chicken wings, dips, and cookies galore.
By Lucky Peach
Recipes

Wolfe Eggs

An homage to the detective and gourmand Nero Wolfe.
By Liz Crain
Guides

A Guide to Thailand’s Regional Cuisines

Thailand is home to a stunning amount of culinary diversity—this is how to make sense…
By Austin Bush

Guides

View all

A Guide to Thailand’s Regional Cuisines

Thailand is home to a stunning amount of culinary diversity—this is how to make sense of it.
By Austin Bush

A Guide to Egg Varieties

Sure you've had chicken eggs—but why not emu?
By Rachel Khong

Features

View all
Lucky Peach + Dewar's
February 2, 2017

The Trip That Changed My Life: Angie Mar

How a trip to Spain changed my culinary career.

By Angie Mar
Lucky Peach + Dewar's
February 2, 2017

Derek Brown’s Three Rules for Making a Great Cocktail

From the owner of the bar empire Drink Company in Washington, DC.

By Derek Brown
Lucky Peach + Dewar's
February 2, 2017

The Trip That Changed My Life: Cosmo Goss

The town in southern Baja California that showed me what the highest-quality ingredients can do.

By Cosmo Goss
Lucky Peach + Dewar's
February 2, 2017

Micah Melton’s Three Rules for Making a Great Cocktail

From the bartender behind The Aviary in Chicago.

By Micah Melton
See more Features

Atlas

View all

Explore

Africa
More of this region

Nairobi, Kenya

Open House

North Indian food with a Kenyan twist.

By Sanda Zhao

Corner Shop

Where to get Indian pantry essentials and specialty produce.

By Sandra Zhao

Nairobi, Kenya

Sweets and Samosa Counter

A hidden restaurant with great samosas.

By Sanda Zhao

Nairobi, Kenya

Chowpaty

One of Nairobi’s oldest vegetarian restaurants, Chowpaty has something for…

By Sanda Zhao

Nairobi, Kenya

Ken Zhong Supermarket

Where to stock a Chinese kitchen.

By Sandra Zhao
More of this region

Recipes

View all
032_Khon_9780804187756_art_r1

Arpège Egg

By Dave Chang
108_Khon_9780804187756_art_r1

Daniel Boulud’s Omelette Farcie

By Daniel Boulud
CHI_SCOTCH_EGG
Lucky Peach + Dewar's

Scotch Eggs with Blood Sausage and Bitter Greens

By Cosmo Goss
399A7712.00_00_00_00.Still001
Lucky Peach + Dewar's

Bow & Blend

By Pam Wiznitzer
NY_EGG
Lucky Peach + Dewar's

Scotch Eggs with Lamb Sausage and Caviar

By Angie Mar
CHI_DRINK
Lucky Peach + Dewar's

London Hotel

By Micah Melton

Lucky Peach TV

View all

How to Make Jennifer Carroll’s Scotch Eggs

Cooking Scotch eggs with Jennifer Carroll of Requin in Fairfax, VA.

Lucky Peach + Dewar's

How to Make Micah Melton’s London Hotel

Inside one of Chicago’s best and most exciting bars.

Lucky Peach + Dewar's